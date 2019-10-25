Dhoom to get Akshay Kumar's touch?

It has been a great year for Akshay Kumar with Kesari and Mission Mangal becoming box-office successes. In what could be the cherry on top of a perfect year, word is that he is in talks with filmmaker Aditya Chopra to play the antagonist in Dhoom 4. While Kumar had been approached last year as well, he chose Prithviraj Chauhan over the actioner. A trade source reveals, "Akshay's larger-than-life villain act in 2.0 [2018] convinced Adi that he would be the perfect fit for the next instalment of Dhoom.

The duo has had some meetings, including the first round of narration. The role is of a suave underworld don and is much more nuanced than the villains of the previous editions. If all goes well, Akshay and Aditya will make an announcement by the year-end. Abhishek Bachchan and Uday Chopra may not appear in the fourth part while beauty queen Manushi Chhillar may play the female lead."

mid-day reached out to Kumar and Yash Raj Films, who remained unavailable for comment.

