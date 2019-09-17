Dhruv Jurel: No one can take his place for granted

India's under- 19 Asia Cup- winning captain Dhruv Jurel felt that this win augurs well as his team prepares to defend their U- 19 World Cup title in South Africa in January- February next year. However, he warned that no player can take his place in the team for granted.

"I am confident that we will definitely do well at the World Cup. This Asia Cup title has given us that confidence," Dhruv told mid- day over the phone from Agra yesterday.

The Uttar Pradesh- based wicketkeeper- batsman called for consistency from his teammates in the build- up to the all- important World Cup next year. " If no one will perform [ in the games prior to the WC], the entire team may change.

"So, it all depends on performances.Whoever is consistent, will get his reward. No one is assured of his place in the team," said Dhruv, 18, who scored 55 runs and took six catches behind the stumps during the four- match Asia Cup campaign. Dhruv admitted he failed to deliver the good with the bat.

"I am never satisfied with my performance. I should have scored many more runs [ in Sri Lanka]," said Dhruv, who will be eyeing a flurry of runs when he represents Uttar Pradesh in the U- 19 Vinoo Mankad Trophy next month followed by the U- 19 quadrangular series in SA

