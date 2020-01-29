Dia Mirza breaks down at an event; says her blood pressure was low

Dia Mirza was mercilessly trolled after she broke down at the Jaipur Literature Festival while speaking about climate change. Addressing the audience, the actor told them not to be afraid of showing their emotions. "Don't hold back from being an empath. Don't be afraid of shedding your tears... feel it... feel the full extent of everything. It is good... it gives us strength... this is not a performance," the actor said.

Speaking about why she broke down at the event, Dia Mirza explained, "His (Kobe Bryant's) chopper crashing in California disturbed me. There are different things that upset us on different days, but we take care of ourselves. I was overwhelmed because my blood pressure was low."

A section of netizens termed her as a 'dramebaaz' and compared her to environmental activist Greta Thunberg. "Meet Dia Mirza, our desi sasti Greta Thunberg," a user tweeted. Another one commented, "She should stuff her nostrils with wet cotton for five minutes. The earth could do with five minutes more oxygen."

Its called having a heart. Try it sometime. It makes you a part of the solution. ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂ» #ClimateAction #ClimateEmergency https://t.co/akS1qfhZae — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) January 28, 2020

Mirza hit back at naysayers and wrote, "It's called having a heart. Try it sometime. It makes you a part of the solution (sic)." Said it like a boss.

Dia Mirza has always been a huge proponent of wildlife conservation and is the UN Environment Goodwill Ambassador and a UN Secretary-General Advocate for Sustainable Development Goals. In the past, Dia has also spoken against the use of single-use plastic.

Catch up on all the latestentertainment news andgossip here. Also download the new mid-dayAndroid and iOS apps to get latestupdates