Dia Mirza is learning Kalaripayattu as prep for Nagarjuna-starrer Wild Dog

Though she did not reveal the name of the film, Dia Mirza is learning Kalaripayattu as prep for her next. The actor-activist was always curious about learning the martial art and fighting style, which originated in Kerala. "What I love most about being an artiste is the pursuit of discovery. Learning something new for a part and loving it as well," says Mirza, who will next be seen in the Telugu film, Wild Dog, opposite Nagarjuna.

Dia Mirza is an eternal learner. Someone who approaches every new experience as a life lesson. Be it travelling with the ebb and flow of Ganga, or engaging persistently with the advocacy for a greener planet, or ideating One India Stories with purpose and passion to create path-breaking content, she constantly pushes herself in new directions. She strives every day to evolve and grow beyond physical and psychological comfort zones.

Learning Kalaripayattu, a challenging martial art form from Kerala, is part of the same process. For Dia, the pursuit of discovery, stretching the imagination, expanding curiosity and empathy are all an intrinsic part of being an artiste. And she is loving it!

