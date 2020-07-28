Dia Mirza: I have lost films to other actors and it's hurtful

More and more actors, as days pass by, are opening on the debates and discussions around the existence of Nepotism in the Hindi film industry. The actor who has spoken about it now is Dia Mirza. Given that she's been a part of the Hindi film industry for almost two decades now, she had a lot of things to share.

In an interaction with Hindustan Times, she talked about PR machineries, how she was replaced by other actors in films, and how it was hurtful. First talking about the debate on the insider vs outsider, this is what the actress had to say, " Firstly, I think it has been a very unhealthy debate. I see that because I see the rationale applied to both sides has been very skewed.

She added, "Is there favouritism? Of course, there is. But it is a social issue, it's something that all human beings do and happens in all walks of life. It happens in schools and classrooms, teachers have their favourite students. Favouritism is nothing new to the construct of human nature. It is something that we have always had."

Another term that has been used often on social media is the 'movie mafia.' Does she agree with that? Mirza said, "Honestly, I feel there is a PR machinery. There are certain individuals that because of maybe their stronger revenue stream have certain people handling their PR and there is so much favouritism that even happens in the media. There are so many people who are deserving of more respect and a lot more attention than they get."

And just like a lot of other actors, she also revealed how she was replaced in films by other actors and how it was hurtful. She stated, "I have lost films to other actors and it's hurtful but you get up, you dust it off and you move forward. I feel a personal agenda in a lot of things that are being said. I see a lot of personal bone to pick with people. I find a lot of the attacks deeply personal and hurtful. That's why I feel it's unhealthy."

Mirza made her Bollywood debut in 2001 with the rom-com, Rehna Hai Terre Dil Mein and went on to do films like Deewanapan, Tehzeeb, Parineeta, Lage Raho Munna Bhai, Dus, Cash, Sanju, and Thappad.

