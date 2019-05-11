Dia Mirza named Sustainable Development Goals advocate by United Nations

bollywood

Dia Mirza has always been vocal about her concern and duty towards the environment, created immense awareness, and inspired others to take up an eco-friendly lifestyle

Dia Mirza

United Nations on Friday appointed Indian actress-producer Dia Mirza as an advocate of Sustainable Development Goals alongside internationally popular individuals like actor Forest Whitaker, Queen Mathilde of Belgium, and Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg.

Mirza has always been vocal about her concern and duty towards the environment, created immense awareness and inspired others to take up an eco-friendly lifestyle.

Appointed as UN Goodwill Ambassador for the environment in 2017, Mirza campaigned and spread the word wherever she could.

"I am deeply honoured and consider it a privilege to be appointed the UN Secretary General's Advocate of Sustainable Development Goals. I will strive to convey the importance of achieving sustainable development through all mediums and platforms I have access to," said the actor.

She added, "While every single sustainable development goal is critical, none of the rest will be achievable if we collectively do not recognise the interconnectedness between people and environment."

As an advocate for the environment, her efforts will be focused on environmental protection, human and child rights. "This opportunity will enable me to build partnerships and work alongside great global influencers, and I truly hope to be part of the much-needed change," she concluded.

Also Read: Dia Mirza: Our lives are completely interdependent with wildlife and nature

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates