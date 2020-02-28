Dia Mirza's saree with a hole leaves fashionistas in a frenzy!

Dia Mirza stepped out at a recent event wrapped up in six yards. The plain green saree featured a circular motif on the pallu. What caught our attention was the hole through which the actor had slipped in her arm. Known for making sartorial statements, Mirza gave the saree a 'hole' new dimension. The styling certainly gets rid of the constant fidgeting with the pallu to keep it in place. We like. Take a look at her saree right away!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dia Mirza (@diamirzaofficial) onFeb 25, 2020 at 11:45pm PST

Dia Mirza, on the work front, was last seen in Anubhav Sinha's Thappad. The film also stars Taapsee Pannu and Pavail Gulati in pivotal roles. Speaking about her role in the movie, Dia said in an interview with IANS, "Playing any character is a combination of both preparations as well as spontaneous emotions. Many years ago, one of my friends told me that one must meet opportunity with preparedness, one should understand the story from all the perspectives and not just the character's side."

"Once we understand all the perspectives, we should master the craft of letting go of all that information and just flow within the moment, and this really helped me to prepare for my role for 'Thappad'," she added.

Her experience working with Taapsee Pannu was extremely different and inspiring. She said, "Taapsee is a fierce lioness and I have always been an ardent admirer of her work. It is a pleasure to be a part of such an incredible cast that stands for something so important collectively."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates