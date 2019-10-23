Diana Edulji: Hope whatever we have done is taken in the right spirit

The Supreme Court-appointed CoA met for the last time yesterday before they demit office today after 33 months.

The CoA met to wind up "some pending issues" and finalise the minutes of the meetings. A few days ago, CoA chief Vinod Rai decided on the remuneration they should get and yesterday the apex court approved it, opening up a windfall for the CoA. Rai and CoA member Diana Edulji, who've been there from the start, are set to receive over Rs 3.25 crore. The remuneration was decided as follows: Rs 10 lakh, Rs 11 lakh and Rs 12 lakh per month for the first, second and third years respectively. Ravi Thodge and the two ex-CoA members Ramchandra Guha and Vikram Limaye will get their remuneration in proportion to their time spent.

CoA chief Rai said all their decisions will hold even as the BCCI's elected body takes charge: "Every decision was court-mandated. We haven't changed the constitution."

"Whatever role we had, we tried to complete our duties. Let's hope they will take whatever we've done in the right spirit," said former India skipper Edulji, who often differed with the other two CoA members.

"We have our differences, and we have aired it openly. I have been always batted on the front foot or bowled my armers well, but nothing personal. I have always called spade a spade and don't hold back," she said.

Retired army general Thodge said: "It's been a great learning process, coming into the administration of cricket. We learnt a lot and contributed to the best of our ability."

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates