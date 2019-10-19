Diana Edulji, Shantha Rangswamy raise 'serious' doubts over women's support staff

The women's national selectors met yesterday to appoint support staff for the Indian women's team but the entire process is an "eyewash", according to former captains Diana Edulji and Shantha Rangaswamy.

Edulji, who is part of the three-member Committee of Administrators and Rangaswamy, who is the female cricketer representative to the BCCI Apex Council, have sensed foul play in appointment process.

They claimed rules have been violated even for the video analyst's role though applications were invited in this case, unlike in the case of bowling and fielding coach.

NCA coach Narendra Hirwani and T Dilip will be travelling with the team to the West Indies, as bowling and fielding coaches respectively.

Edulji yesterday shot off an email, a copy of which is with mid-day, to the BCCI chief executive Rahul Johri to bring to light that due processes are not being followed.

In the same email, Edulji has highlighted Rangaswamy's concern over favouritism in appointments and due processes not being followed as per the constitution.

"I have also received a mail from Shanta Rangaswamy, nominated member on the BCCI Apex Council, which has been marked to you and the selectors, wherein she has stated that these things are been done deliberately to accommodate persons chosen by the powers that be and not following the established practises. A very serious allegation," Edulji stated.

"This is the National Indian Team that is travelling and such shabby treatment is being doled out to them. I wonder if you would do this to the men's team," she added.

Edulji alleged BCCI's Games Development manager Saba Karim for favouring a candidate for the video analyst's post while slamming the shabbily conducted interview process.

"It is even more worrisome that the person Mr Pushkar Sawant, wanted by Saba and NCA, is already booked on the flight to West Indies. The whole process looks like an eye wash," Edulji stated.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates