Diana Penty's waiting game is still on!

Diana Penty's wait for her next Bollywood outing seems endless as Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran's release dates have changed at least four times from December

Diana Penty's wait for her next Bollywood outing seems endless. Though her next, Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran, which has John Abraham as co-actor was wrapped up in August 2017, its release dates have changed at least four times from December to February to March. Last heard, it has been pushed to May.

The model-turned-actor's debut film was Cocktail (2012). She had to wait for four years for her next outing Happy Bhag Jayegi (2016). Looks like she is used to playing the waiting game.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates