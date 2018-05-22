Diane Keaton allows her personal clothes to be laughed for Book Club scene!

Diane Keaton uses her personal clothes in Book Club for a scene that needed an ugly outfit



Diane Keaton and Andy Garcia in Book Club

Legendary actress Diane Keaton has been entertaining the masses for almost 50 years, and with every new movie release comes a multitude side of her badass self. And this time for a scene in the film! Apparently, as remembered by director Bill Holderman, Diana was sporty enough to use her personal clothing for a scene that needed an ugly outfit!

Holderman recalls a great ‘Diane’ moment and says “We were shooting the scene where Diane was supposed to put on an ugly outfit and comes out and her friends are like, ‘No, No, No! You can’t wear that. We’re gonna take that to Goodwill.’ On the day of rehearsal, the jacket we had was too elegant, the joke didn’t work. Diane is like, `okay, I’m gonna go home’. She races off and 10 minutes later she brought out all of these incredible pieces of clothing, one of which is in the film. The poncho that she comes out in, that beautiful thing that we make fun of… it’s actually from some very famous designer who is probably going to be really upset that we put this in the movie. She solved the problem herself. She just goes and does it. What she’s NOT is shy. And she’s NOT careful about is sharing her opinions when she has one. She likes to make you know where she stands.”

Book Club is a movie about four lifelong friends’ whose lives are turned upside down to hilarious ends when their book club tackles the infamous Fifty Shades of Grey. From discovering new romance to rekindling old flames, they inspire each other to make their next chapter the best chapter. Book Club is directed first-time filmmaker Bill Holderman.

PVR Pictures will open Book Club in India on 25th May, 2018

