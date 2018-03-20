Did Aamir Khan's recent box-office success in China land him smartphone deal?

Aamir Khan replaced Ranveer Singh as the face of a Chinese smartphone brand



Aamir Khan

Yesterday, the makers of a Chinese smartphone announced the appointment of Aamir Khan as its new brand ambassador. Mr Perfectionist replaces Ranveer Singh who was associated with the company for two years.



Ranveer Singh

As Aamir is now a known name in the neighbouring country with his films, Dangal (2016) and Secret Superstar (2017), scripting a new success story for Bollywood in China, the company felt the star was an apt choice to be the face of the brand.

