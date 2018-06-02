Did Arbaaz Khan lose around Rs 2.83 crore in T20 betting last year?

Arbaaz Khan's name was found in the list of bookies jotted down by the arrested accused; during investigation, a 'connection' was established between the two



Arbaaz Khan (centre) with arrested accused Sonu Jalan

The Anti-Extortion Cell (AEC) of Thane on Friday issued summons to actor and producer Arbaaz Khan for questioning in the T20 betting case. The arrested accused Sonu Yogendra Jalan alias Sonu Malad was allegedly in touch with Khan during the recently concluded T20 matches.

Lost crores

An AEC officer confirmed the development. During the investigation, a 'connection' between Jalan and Khan was established, said head of the AEC, Pradeep Sharma. Khan's name was found amongst those of 100 bookies jotted down in Jalan's diary. The actor has been asked to appear at the AEC office today. “We suspect Khan had placed bets on T20 matches and want to scrutinise his bank transactions,” said another police officer. Khan has reportedly lost around Rs 2.83 crore in T20 betting last year.

'Good friends'

The AEC officer said, "Khan and Jalan met four years ago and became good friends, after which Khan got involved in Jalan's betting business. He didn't even pay Jalan the amount he lost in betting." According to the police, Jalan is involved in several illegal activities. He used to conduct his business activities in several offices and houses for which he paid a rent of almost Rs 2 lakh.

The T20 betting racket was busted on May 15 by the Thane AEC with the arrest of four people in Mumbai, including Jalan, who is believed to be one of the top bookies of the country, a police officer said.

Skeletons aplenty

The police say they have established his links with underworld don Dawood Ibrahim and his close aides. Officers said Jalan had been betting as per instructions from Dawood's aides. Previous probe had revealed Jalan had clients in Afghanistan, Pakistan, South Africa and Saudi Arabia. In India, his gang had associates in Delhi, Kolkata, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Haryana.

Rs 2.8cr

Amount Khan reportedly lost betting in the T20

100

Number of bookie names found in accused's diary

Rs 2 lakh

The total rent accused paid for all his leased properties

With inputs from agencies

