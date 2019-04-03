Did Boney Kapoor touch Urvashi Rautela inappropriately?

bollywood

In the video, that has gone viral, Boney Kapoor and Urvashi Rautela are seen standing beside each other at a wedding reception and chatting. Later, the filmmaker is seen patting the actor on her derriere.

Netizens were shocked by Kapoor's behaviour and called it 'disgusting' and wondered why the Hate Story 4 (2018) actor did not react.

The video spread like wildfire on social media, causing a section of social media users to point out that, "this is what casual sexual assault looks like". One social media user labelled the video "disgusting", while another wrote: "If it had been any other common man, she would have slapped him by now, but clearly not the same reaction towards such a grand producer."

Rautela, however, took to Twitter to defend him. She asked netizens to stop maligning him and referred to Kapoor "as a gentleman (sic)." Sharing a snapshot of a 'news' article which talked about Boney's "inappropriate" touch in the video, she wrote on Twitter: "Presumably one of India's 'supreme' newspaper and this is 'news'? Please don't talk about girl power or women's liberation when you don't know how to respect/honour girls."

I felt appalled and beyond shocked this morning when i saw social media flooded with trolls of me in a video with respected @BoneyKapoor Sir.

"I felt appalled and beyond shocked this morning when I saw social media flooded with trolls of me in a video with respected sir. It makes me feel extremely unhappy and miserable because the social sites/media don't even think twice before putting up things or destroying anyone's reputation," Urvashi tweeted on Tuesday, urging everyone to "stop trolling". "I honestly respect sir and stand by him and his dignity," she added.

