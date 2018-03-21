Did Kapil Sharma cancel press conference for his new show due to Sunil Grover?

Last evening, Kapil Sharma was to hold a presser to launch his new show, Family Time With Kapil Sharma



Kapil Sharma

Last evening, Kapil Sharma was to hold a presser to launch his new show, Family Time With Kapil Sharma. Late Monday night, the channel informed that due to a technical glitch, the event was postponed. Was the hitch a certain Sunil Grover and the need to avoid unpleasant questions? Just saying.

