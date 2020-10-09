Did Neha Kakkar make her relationship with singer Rohanpreet Singh Insta-official?

It all started when singers Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh featured in a music video, Aaja Chal Vyaah Karwaiye, together. A photo featuring them together, too, was shared by Rohanpreet, which soon went viral.

Now, in a new photo shared by both Neha and Rohanpreet, well, it looks like the rumoured couple has made their relationship Insta-official! Sharing a cute photo, Neha wrote, "You're Mine @rohanpreetsingh *NehuPreet."

View this post on Instagram You’re Mine @rohanpreetsingh ♥ï¸ð #NehuPreet ð«ð» A post shared by Neha Kakkar (@nehakakkar) onOct 8, 2020 at 7:58pm PDT

Well, Neha and Rohanpreet sure look lovely together, don't you think? Rohanpreet commented on the post with a love-filled comment saying, "@nehakakkar Babuuuuuuuu i love youuuuu soooo much mera putt meri jaaaaan YES I AM ONLY YOURS MERI ZINDAGI (sic)."

Several of Neha's industry friends, too, congratulated the couple. One of them said, "Woohooo!!!! Congratulations Nehuuu! Adorable Couple!" while another commented, "Congratulations dii Mata raani bless you both Lots of Love."

Rohanpreet, too, shared a similar photo on Instagram with the caption, "Meet My Zindagi! @nehakakkar"

After the Aditya Narayan relationship gimmick, however, only time, and Neha can tell us if this news indeed is true. Let's wait and watch!

