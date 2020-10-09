Search

Did Neha Kakkar make her relationship with singer Rohanpreet Singh Insta-official?

Published: 09 October, 2020 12:06 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Neha Kakkar's photo with Rohanpreet Singh has got the buzz about her relationship status started yet again!

Neha Kakkar with Rohanpreet Singh. Picture/Kakkar's Instagram account
Neha Kakkar with Rohanpreet Singh. Picture/Kakkar's Instagram account

It all started when singers Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh featured in a music video, Aaja Chal Vyaah Karwaiye, together. A photo featuring them together, too, was shared by Rohanpreet, which soon went viral.

Now, in a new photo shared by both Neha and Rohanpreet, well, it looks like the rumoured couple has made their relationship Insta-official! Sharing a cute photo, Neha wrote, "You're Mine @rohanpreetsingh *NehuPreet."

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

You’re Mine @rohanpreetsingh ♥ï¸ð #NehuPreet ð«ð»

A post shared by Neha Kakkar (@nehakakkar) onOct 8, 2020 at 7:58pm PDT

Well, Neha and Rohanpreet sure look lovely together, don't you think? Rohanpreet commented on the post with a love-filled comment saying, "@nehakakkar Babuuuuuuuu i love youuuuu soooo much mera putt meri jaaaaan YES I AM ONLY YOURS MERI ZINDAGI (sic)."

Several of Neha's industry friends, too, congratulated the couple. One of them said, "Woohooo!!!! Congratulations Nehuuu! Adorable Couple!" while another commented, "Congratulations dii Mata raani bless you both Lots of Love."

Rohanpreet, too, shared a similar photo on Instagram with the caption, "Meet My Zindagi! @nehakakkar"

After the Aditya Narayan relationship gimmick, however, only time, and Neha can tell us if this news indeed is true. Let's wait and watch!

*Keep scrolling to read more news*

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

Tags

neha kakkarbollywood newstelevision newsEntertainment News

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
loading image
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK