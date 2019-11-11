Did Prabhas ask makers of his next multilingual Jaan to cut down cost?

Prabhas has told the makers of his next multilingual, Jaan, to cut down on the budget. He does not want them to go overboard like the producers of his last outing, Saaho, did. The action thriller proved to be a damp squib.

The Baahubali star has struck a note of caution as he kicks off another schedule of writer-director Radha Krishna Kumar's love saga in Hyderabad. There's also buzz that Prabhas is not too keen on a Hindi version. The film stars Pooja Hegde opposite Prabhas and will tentatively go on floor on November 18. The romantic-drama will be co-produced by Krishnam Raju's Gopikrishna Movies and UV Creations.

Prabhas was one of the biggest names in the Telugu film industry before 2015. In 2015, he acted in the SS Rajamouli directorial, Baahubali: The Beginning, and became a national phenomenon. And with Baahubali: The Conclusion In 2017, he became a global hysteria.

