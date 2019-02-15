Did rapper Naezy take offence to Zoya Akhtar's 'hardcore feminists' statement?

bollywood

Naezy's followers ranted, and fellow rapper Prabhdeep tweeted, "That part made me laugh and angry at the same time."

Naezy and Zoya Akhtar

It seems like rapper Naezy took offence to what Gully Boy director Zoya Akhtar said in an interview in hitlist (February 10). The filmmaker quipped that Divine and Naezy were hardcore feminists, even if they may not know the meaning of the word.

Naezy tweeted a link to the article and wrote, "We are hardcore feminists and we don't know the word. Okay (sic)." He also posted a puzzled face emoji.

His followers ranted, and fellow rapper Prabhdeep tweeted, "That part made me laugh and angry at the same time. They (industry) really think rappers are uneducated. Smh (sic)."

Naezy's next tweet clarified his tone. "I think what she meant is that we don't label it as feminists or feminism but it shows in our words and actions. She knows us very well, I think we're good (sic)."

But was that what Zoya really meant? Well, as long as nobody got hurt, all's well that ends well.

Well, in the meanwhile, rappers Divine and Naezy have come up with a new track "NY se Mumbai", featuring US hip-hop star Nas, who is known for songs like "One mic" and "Nas is like". The global collaboration also features producer iLL Wayno, and Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh.

"Nas is my idol, I've looked up to him all my life. When I first heard his album 'Illmatic', it gave me the chills, I was inspired to tell my story. I saw him perform in Dubai recently" Divine said in a statement.

He added, "I was inspired all over again. I cannot digest that I'm on the same beat as him. Big shoutout to everyone that made this happen. And Naezy is back."

