Did Salman Khan charge Rs 7 crore per day for new phone ad shoot?

Considering he is one of the most bankable stars in Bollywood, it takes a fair amount of loosening of purse strings to get Salman Khan on board. The superstar, who has several brand endorsements in his kitty, was recently signed on as the face of a Chinese smartphone brand and has apparently been paid handsomely for the first commercial.

A source reveals, "Salman shot for the commercial at Mehboob Studio in Bandra last month. The superstar has charged a whopping Rs 7 crore per day for the shoot. It is being touted as the highest fee paid to a Bollywood star for a brand endorsement. However, knowing that he enjoys a wide fan base in India, the head honchos were happy to shell out the sum. Salman has also allotted four to five days for the brand's next promotional activity, for which he will be paid the same fee."

mid-day reached out to Salman Khan, who remained unavailable for comment.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates