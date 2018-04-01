Did Tiger Woods inherit sex obsession from his dad?

New biography reveals Tiger Woods' sex-obsessed dad was so cruel to his wife Kultida that she had him buried in an unmarked grave



Tiger Woods with dad Earl

A new book on golf great Tiger Woods by Jeff Benedict and Armen Keteyian, which was released recently, reveals some interesting facts about the American sports star. It says his dominating father Earl, a retired army Lieutenant-Colonel not only instilled in Tiger a ruthless determination to win at golf, but also appeared to pass on his weakness for womanising.

The biography reveals his sex-obsessed dad was so cruel to his wife Kultida that she had him buried in an unmarked grave. According to reports in British tabloid, The Daily Mail, a former employee recalled, "Pornography played steadily on the television. It was populated by a small army of young female retainers recruited to cater to Earl's insatiable sexual demands. Sex toys were stuffed in drawers, and sexual favours were performed at Earl's request. It was a house of horrors."

