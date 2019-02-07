Did Varun Dhawan just reveal his 'Kalank' look?

bollywood

In his latest social media post, Varun Dhawan is seen sporting a black vest with light coloured jeans, while Alia Bhatt is seen donning a retro denim jacket with a huge eagle motif on her back

Pic Courtesy/ Varun Dhawan Instagram Account

Actor Varun Dhawan on Wednesday took to Instagram to post an image of him with Alia Bhatt standing in front of a mammoth film mural. The actor captioned the photo using both Hindi and English and wrote the name of the film, Kalank, adding that, however, 'these aren't the clothes we are wearing in the film'.

The two can be seen sporting casual clothes and looking at each other. Varun is seen sporting a black vest with light coloured jeans, while Alia is seen donning a retro denim jacket with a huge eagle motif on her back.

The actor further posted on Twitter, "Getting ready for our big motion picture experience #KALANK seeking inspiration from the all time great @aliaa08."

Following their debut in Karan Johar's 'Student of the Year', the duo went on to act in two other films 'Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania' and 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania'. 'Kalank' will be their fourth outing together.

Getting ready for our big motion picture experience #KALANK seeking inspiration from the all time great @aliaa08 pic.twitter.com/7wfkaBO8bi — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) 6 February 2019

'Kalank' also stars Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur in pivotal roles.

