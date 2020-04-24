Did Vicky Kaushal break the lockdown and get pulled up by the cops? Actor clears the air

It was the second week of March when the entire world was asked to remain inside their houses till the Coronavirus pandemic was over. And now, it's no news that the lockdown has been extended till May 3. But Bollywood being Bollywood, cannot escape from the clutches of rumours and false news. There were reports recently that suggested how Vicky Kaushal broke the lockdown and was pulled up by the cops. The actor, however, begs to differ.

Taking to his Twitter Account, he cleared the air that no such thing had happened. He wrote- "There are baseless rumours suggesting that I broke the lockdown and got pulled up by the cops. I've not stepped out of my house since the lockdown started. I request people not to heed the rumours." (sic)

There are baseless rumours suggesting that I broke the lockdown and got pulled up by the cops. I've not stepped out of my house since the lockdown started. I request people not to heed the rumours. @MumbaiPolice — Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) April 23, 2020

He may not have broken the lockdown but almost broke the Internet with his Quarantine cut he shared with all his fans and followers on Instagram. And just like everyone else, he is also busy doing the basic household chores and sharing random and candid selfies. Watch them all if you haven't. On the work front, the URI star is now gearing up for films like Takht, Sardar Udham Singh, Ashwatthama, and a film on the life of Sam Manekshaw.

