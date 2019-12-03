Did Vikrant Massey have a private Roka ceremony?

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Broken But Beautiful 2 actor Vikrant Massey is apparently now officially engaged! The actor has been dating Chhappad Phaad Ke actress Sheetal Thakur for a while now, and now it seems that the couple is ready to take the plunge and get hitched.

According to a report in Koimoi.com, Vikrant and Sheetal have got engaged in a private Roka ceremony, which was attended only by close friends and family. In an interview with the portal, Vikrant said, "I think I would like to speak about this at the right time, but yes we had a very small private function. I would talk about marriage and everything at the right time."

Vikrant Massey also went on to say that Sheetal Thakur's presence in his real life has helped him in his reel life. How sweet is that!

On the work front, Vikrant Massey will be seen in Meghna Gulzar's upcoming film Chhapaak, starring Deepika Padukone, and rom-com with Yami Gautam called Ginny Weds Sunny. Over the past few years, Vikrant has managed to make his mark in the industry with films like Dil Dhadakne Do, A Death In The Gunj, Half Girlfriend, and Lipstick Under My Burkha.

