Did you know Chandrachur Singh is a trained classical singer?

The '90s actor Chandrachur Singh has resurfaced yet again with Yadvi — The Dignified Princess, which is now set to release in the US. The Maachis (1996) and Josh (2000) actor has also rendered a track, Rangreza, in New York-based Jyoti Singh's directorial venture.

Not many know that Chandrachur is a trained classical singer. Before his debut in Tere Mere Sapne (1996), he used to teach music at Doon School in Dehradun.

He breezed into Bollywood in 1996 with two successful films - 'Maachis' and 'Tere Mere Sapne'. He proved his versatility by playing a militant in off-beat serious drama 'Maachis', about militancy in Punjab, and an NRI who falls in love with a desi girl in romantic comedy 'Tere Mere Sapne'. Later in 'Josh' and 'Kya Kehna' he was seen romancing Aishwarya Rai and Preeti Zinta respectively.

After 2001 release 'Aamdani Atthani Kharcha Rupaiyaa' Chandrachur Singh suffered health problems and has been out of action.

