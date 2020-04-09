Did you know Harbhajan Singh slept with his 2011 World Cup medal on?
Spinner Harbhajan Singh recalls some special moments and memories of the historic 2011 World Cup win
Harbhajan Singh on remembering his favourite World Cup moments said on Star Sports 1 Hindi show Cricket Connected, “I remember sleeping with my medal on that night, when I woke up, I had the medal on me and it felt great. That day I saw Sachin Tendulkar dancing for the first time, for the first time he didn’t care about people around him and he was enjoying with everyone which I will always remember.”
Harbhajan Singh recalls memories of the historic 2011 World Cup win on Star Sports’ brand new show Cricket Connected: “It was something that we dreamed together, it was just coming through and it was an unbelievable feeling. I still get those goosebumps when I think about those moments. Lifting the World Cup was really something special and it was probably the first time I cried in front of everyone. That feeling was overwhelming, I didn’t know how to react.”
