Did you know Harbhajan Singh slept with his 2011 World Cup medal on?

Harbhajan Singh on remembering his favourite World Cup moments said on Star Sports 1 Hindi show Cricket Connected, “I remember sleeping with my medal on that night, when I woke up, I had the medal on me and it felt great. That day I saw Sachin Tendulkar dancing for the first time, for the first time he didn’t care about people around him and he was enjoying with everyone which I will always remember.”

Harbhajan Singh recalls memories of the historic 2011 World Cup win on Star Sports’ brand new show Cricket Connected: “It was something that we dreamed together, it was just coming through and it was an unbelievable feeling. I still get those goosebumps when I think about those moments. Lifting the World Cup was really something special and it was probably the first time I cried in front of everyone. That feeling was overwhelming, I didn’t know how to react.”

