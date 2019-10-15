Did you know Janhvi Kapoor's first song was choreographed by mom Sridevi?
Janhvi Kapoor was invited to speak at the Jio MAMI Movie Mela, where she spoke about her first dance performance.
Janhvi Kapoor was invited to the Jio MAMI Movie Mela to speak on varied things. The actress, at the event, spoke about the advice that her late mother Sridevi gave her. Janhvi Kapoor made her debut in the Hindi film industry with Dhadak. The film was produced by Karan Johar and directed by Shashank Khaitan. She was paired opposite Ishaan Khatter.
Janhvi Kapoor took dance classes to ace her dancing game in the film, but did you know that her first dance was choreographed by Sridevi? The actress was a superb dancer and is known for exuding grace through her performances.
It was during one of Janhvi's school performances that the iconic Sridevi directed her dance moves. Janhvi Kapoor said, "It was in school when I performed to the song 'Piya Piya O Piya Piya'. My mom choreographed my dance steps."
At the event, the Kargil Girl also spoke about one of the strangest places where she has been recognised. After the host popped this question, Janhvi said, "While climbing the stairs to the temple at Tirupati. It's very flattering to be asked for a photograph, but I was exhausted from the climb, so I'm not sure it was the best moment."
Speaking about the practical advice she has received to grow in the industry, the 22-year-old said, "You just need to be alive, present, and receptive in the moment. The best acting often happens by mistake or in a spontaneous, unguarded moment. On a different note, I personally believe that we, as actors, bear the responsibility of delivering on the efforts of every single person on the set - right from the director to the spot boy. We owe it to them to give every scene our best."
On the professional front, Janhvi Kapoor has wrapped up the shoot of Kargil Girl. She will next be seen in Rooh-i-Afza, Dostana 2 and Takht. The star kid is also collaborating with her producer-father Boney Kapoor for Bombay Girl.
Janhvi Kapoor and her Dhadak co-star Ishaan Khatter made an appearance at director Zoya Akhtar's residence in Bandra, Mumbai. For the occasion, Janhvi looked pretty in a green outfit and white sports shoes. What surprised us was the actress sporting spectacles. It's not often when we spot Janhvi in her bespectacled look. All Pictures/Yogen Shah
Ishaan unleashed his casual avatar by donning a white t-shirt and black pants and black flip flops.
There were talks about Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor being a twosome during the shoot of Dhadak. B-Town is buzzing yet again about them. The duo has been regularly spotted together at lunch outings and gym sessions.
On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor has quite a few projects in the pipeline such as India's first-ever woman IAF officer Gunjan Saxena's biopic, Kargil Girl, and Roohi Afza, a horror-comedy among others.
On the other hand, Ishaan is set to collaborate with Ananya Panday for the first time in Khaali Peeli. The film is directed by Maqbool Khan, produced by Ali Abbas Zafar and is set in Mumbai. The film kick-starts with a night when a boy meets girl, which turns out to be an edgy roller-coaster ride.
With the duo dropping at Zoya Akhtar's residence, are we looking at a new project between the trio? Speaking about Zoya Akhtar, the ace director is on cloud nine ever since she received the news of her last directorial Gully Boy has been chosen as India's official entry to the 92nd Academy Awards. Inspired by the rappers of Dharavi, Mumbai, the director brought the unseen rap and hip culture of this area into the limelight in this Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer.
Goldie Behl's sister and director Shrishti Aarya was also clicked in the same suburb.
