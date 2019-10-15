Did you know Janhvi Kapoor's first song was choreographed by mom Sridevi?

Janhvi Kapoor was invited to the Jio MAMI Movie Mela to speak on varied things. The actress, at the event, spoke about the advice that her late mother Sridevi gave her. Janhvi Kapoor made her debut in the Hindi film industry with Dhadak. The film was produced by Karan Johar and directed by Shashank Khaitan. She was paired opposite Ishaan Khatter.

Janhvi Kapoor took dance classes to ace her dancing game in the film, but did you know that her first dance was choreographed by Sridevi? The actress was a superb dancer and is known for exuding grace through her performances.

It was during one of Janhvi's school performances that the iconic Sridevi directed her dance moves. Janhvi Kapoor said, "It was in school when I performed to the song 'Piya Piya O Piya Piya'. My mom choreographed my dance steps."

At the event, the Kargil Girl also spoke about one of the strangest places where she has been recognised. After the host popped this question, Janhvi said, "While climbing the stairs to the temple at Tirupati. It's very flattering to be asked for a photograph, but I was exhausted from the climb, so I'm not sure it was the best moment."

Speaking about the practical advice she has received to grow in the industry, the 22-year-old said, "You just need to be alive, present, and receptive in the moment. The best acting often happens by mistake or in a spontaneous, unguarded moment. On a different note, I personally believe that we, as actors, bear the responsibility of delivering on the efforts of every single person on the set - right from the director to the spot boy. We owe it to them to give every scene our best."

On the professional front, Janhvi Kapoor has wrapped up the shoot of Kargil Girl. She will next be seen in Rooh-i-Afza, Dostana 2 and Takht. The star kid is also collaborating with her producer-father Boney Kapoor for Bombay Girl.

