Did you know Kapil Sharma is named after former cricket captain Kapil Dev?

Kapil Sharma revealed that he was called Chotu till he was three, as his folks could not decide on what to name him

Kapil Sharma and Kapil Dev

Turns out that Kapil Sharma was named after Kapil Dev! The former cricket captain and his team that won the 1983 World Cup feature on The Kapil Sharma Show. The comedian revealed that he was called Chotu till he was three as his folks could not decide on what to name him. But as soon as Dev clinched the World Cup, his parents felt Kapil was an apt name. Thanks to the cricketer, everyone stopped calling him by pet names.

On the professional front, Kapil Sharma is back with his comedy series, The Kapil Sharma Show. The comedian is back in action after a brief break.

Kapil Sharma tied the knot with Ginni in Jalandhar, Punjab, on December 12. A few days later, the couple hosted a reception in Amritsar for their relatives and friends from the Punjabi entertainment industry. On December 24, a reception was held in Mumbai that had Bollywood celebrities in attendance.

Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath have finally taken off for their honeymoon, over two months after they tied the knot. The comedian has been busy with his show's shoot and as soon as he got a break, they headed to the Netherlands.

Their wedding in Jalandhar and Amritsar grabbed a lot of attention and had a crazy turnout. Not only that, we learned that the comedy king donated all the excess food from his wedding to an NGO.

