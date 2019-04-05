Did you know? Mahesh Babu has this gift planned for his fans this Ugadi

regional-cinema

Mahesh Babu has promised to release the most awaited teaser of his film Maharshi for his fans, making their Ugadi even more special

Mahesh Babu

Mahesh Babu has promised to release the most awaited teaser of his film Maharshi for his fans, making their Ugadi even more special. The actor has shared a picture from his upcoming movie revealing the time and the date.

Superstar Mahesh Babu took the initiative of surprising his fans this auspicious day by sharing this on social media saying," Join the Journey of RISHI tomorrow at 9:09 am"

Recently, he has become a part of the very few actors of India who have got a Madame Tussaud's Wax Statue. The statue was inaugurated at Hyderabad and then flown back to Singapore and opened for display

Mahesh Babu has piqued the interests of the audience for his upcoming movie Maharshi, which marks the 25th films of his career. After the remarkable performance as Chief Minister in Bharat Ane Nenu, he slips into the character of a charming college boy in his next film.

Actor Mahesh Babu's fanbase knows no bounds, nationally as well as internationally, carving a niche for himself. The actor has created an immense buzz for his upcoming film across India, as his films are not only viewed in metropolitan cities like Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai but also in Punjab.

The first look and teaser of Maharshi to released on his birthday and it received an exceptional response from the masses, the film is slated to release in April 2019.

Also Read: Check out: Mahesh Babu clicks a selfie with his Wax statue

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates