Check out: Mahesh Babu clicks a selfie with his Wax statue

Mahesh Babu is the latest entrant to the family of Madame Tussauds, Singapore. His wax statue was unveiled at AMB Cinemas in Hyderabad on Monday

The wait for Mahesh Babu's fans is Finally over as the Superstar along with his wife Namrata Shirodkar and kids Gautham and Sitara unveiled the first look of his wax statue for his fans in his hometown Hyderabad.

Mahesh Babu is amongst the very few actor's of India who has got a Madame Tussauds Wax Statue and interestingly his statue was flown all the way from Singapore to his hometown Hyderabad so that his fans here in India too can be a part of his huge achievement.

Post this event, the wax statue will be taken back to Singapore and will be opened for public display. The superstar also clicked a selfie with his statue and fans just can't keep calm over these amazing photos.

Actor Mahesh Babu's fanbase knows no bounds, nationally as well as internationally and the actor has created an immense buzz for his upcoming film. He has already carved a niche for himself in India. His films are not only viewed in metropolitan cities like Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai, but also in Punjab.

Mahesh Babu has piqued the interests of the audience for his upcoming movie Maharshi, which marks the 25 films of his career. After the remarkable performance as Chief Minister in Bharat Ane Nenu, he slips into the character of a charming college boy in his next film.

The first look and teaser of Maharshi were released on his birthday and they received an exceptional response from the masses, the film is slated for release in April 2019.

