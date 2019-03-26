Did you know Salman Khan was the original choice for Notebook and Hero?

bollywood

In an informal interaction with the media, for his home production's upcoming film, Notebook, Salman Khan revealed many unknown facts about the film. Notebook marks the debut of Zaheer Iqbal and Pranutan Bahl

Pranutan Bahl shared this image of Salman Khan on her Instagram account.

Salman Khan Films' Notebook is making the right noise amongst the viewers. From its soft romantic story to the beauty of Kashmir's valley, they all allure your eyes. This film marks the debut of Zaheer Iqbal (son of Salman Khan's childhood friend) and Pranutan Bahl (daughter of Mohnish Bahl and granddaughter of actress Nutan). The film's picturesque location to the children bonding with Zaheer and Pranutan's character (Kabir and Firdaus), it leaves one mesmerised!

However, there's an interesting fact about this film, which was yet unknown to many. Notebook's script was originally penned down for Salman Khan. The actor was supposed to play the lead character. In an informal interaction with the media, Salman Khan revealed that he was offered this film.

"The film had come to me for me but I guess my image has changed now for a romantic film. So, I couldn't do it," said the 53-year-old.

Well, not just Notebook but Salman Khan also wanted to do Hero but couldn't and launched Sooraj Pancholi with that film, instead. Talking about it, Salman said, "When Subhash Ghai ji came to me for Yuvvraj, so I said, 'I want to do Hero'. So, when we launched Sooraj Pancholi, we did it through Hero."

The actor also clarified that he wasn't giving leftover projects to his proteges. "It's not that I am giving away the leftover projects to them, it's the opposite. The films that I wanted to do and couldn't do due to some reasons for whatsoever reasons like, my image changed (Hero) and we needed a new couple in the film (Notebook)."

Further talking about Zaheer Iqbal and Pranutan Bahl, their mentor affirmed that the two did not get it easily, and had to work very hard for this film. "It's not that because she is Mohnish Bahl's daughter or he is Iqbal's (Salman's childhood friend) son that they got this movie. They have had to go through immense training for eight hours at a stretch for Notebook. I saw an audition of Pranutan somewhere else, not for this film, where I found her really nice."

That's how Zaheer and Pranutan were locked for Notebook!

Helmed by Nitin Kakkar, Notebook is presented by Salman Khan Films and is a Cine1 Studios Production. It is produced by Salma Khan, Murad Khetani and Ashwin Varde and is all set to hit the screens on March 29, 2019.

Also Read: Exclusive - Pranutan Bahl on her entry in Bollywood: It's home ground for me

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates