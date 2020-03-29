Search

Did you know Shahid Kapoor can make some delicious pancakes? Mira Rajput reveals!

Published: Mar 29, 2020, 16:57 IST | IANS | Mumbai

Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor are currently in isolation and the Kabir Singh actor made some delicious pancakes for his wife that you cannot miss!

Picture Courtesy: Fan-Club Account Instagram/Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput, Official Instagram Account/Mira Rajput
Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor took over the kitchen to treat his wife Mira Rajput with some pancakes.

Mira on Saturday evening took to Instagram stories, where she wrote: "Waiting while the husband cooks me some pancakes."

She then shared a photograph of the dish made by Shahid on the photo-sharing website.

Mira captioned: "Success. I'm glad I put my feet up so he can step into my shoes."

Have a look right here:

Mira Rajput Instagram Story

Mira Rajput Instagram Story

Shahid too seemed excited about Mira liking what he made.

He wrote: "She actually ate it."

On the acting front, Shahid will next be seen in Jersey, a remake of a Telugu film of the same name and tells the tale of a failed cricketer, who tries to make a comeback to the Indian cricket team to win a team jersey to fulfill his son's desire.

