Did you know Shahid Kapoor can make some delicious pancakes? Mira Rajput reveals!
Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor are currently in isolation and the Kabir Singh actor made some delicious pancakes for his wife that you cannot miss!
Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor took over the kitchen to treat his wife Mira Rajput with some pancakes.
Mira on Saturday evening took to Instagram stories, where she wrote: "Waiting while the husband cooks me some pancakes."
She then shared a photograph of the dish made by Shahid on the photo-sharing website.
Mira captioned: "Success. I'm glad I put my feet up so he can step into my shoes."
Have a look right here:
Shahid too seemed excited about Mira liking what he made.
He wrote: "She actually ate it."
On the acting front, Shahid will next be seen in Jersey, a remake of a Telugu film of the same name and tells the tale of a failed cricketer, who tries to make a comeback to the Indian cricket team to win a team jersey to fulfill his son's desire.
