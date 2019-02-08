Did you know team Sonchiriya had more bodyguards than cast and crew?

bollywood

A huge group of bodyguards were appointed to protect all the cast and crew from the real dacoits who are still active in some parts of the Chambal, where most part of the film has been shot. Team Sonchiriya had a major concern about protecting the whole cast along with a big crew because of which Sonchiriya team arranged a huge team of bodyguards which counts more than the whole ensemble cast.

To take all the cast from their vanity to on set, the bodyguards used to take all the cast and crew safely because of which the whole shooting process has gone peacefully. The story of Sonchiriya is set in the 1970s showcasing a small town ruled and dominated by dacoits.

Multiple gangs fight over the struggle to attain power. The cast dons fierce avatars in sync with the theme of the film. Starring Sushant Singh Rajput, Bhumi Pednekar, Manoj Bajpayee, Ranvir Shorey, and Ashutosh Rana in lead roles, Sonchiriya presents tale set in the era of dacoits.

Sonchiriya promises to be a power packed action film giving a glimpse of the glorious years if dacoits in central India. Shot in the valleys of Madhya Pradesh, Sonchiriya presents an ensemble cast with an intriguing storyline.

Directed by Abhishek Chaubey who has earlier presented 'Udta Punjab' and 'Ishiqiya', 'Sonchiriya' presents a rooted tale set in Chambal. Produced by Ronnie Screwvala's RSVP, The movie is slated to release on 1st March 2019.

