Diego Maradona: Genius as a player but misfit as a coach

With a cultured left foot and mesmerising dribbles he was twice signed for a world record fee, first by Barcelona and then Napoli

Argentine football star Diego Maradona is pictured upon his arrival at the international airport in Culiaca, Sinaloa state, Mexico on September 8, 2018. - Maradona is expected to be presented as new team coach of Mexican second-division club Dorados on Monday. Pic/AFP

As much as he was a genius with the ball at his feet, Diego Maradona's coaching career has been far from distinguished and took a curious turn when he joined Mexican second-division outfit Dorados.

The man who led Argentina to just their second World Cup crown -- according to many almost single-handedly -- and whose brilliance inspired Napoli to the only two Serie A titles in their history, has ploughed a less succesful coaching furrow. With a cultured left foot and mesmerising dribbles he was twice signed for a world record fee, first by Barcelona and then Napoli.

He played for some of Argentina's biggest and most prestigious clubs: Boca Juniors, Newell's Old Boys and Argentinos Juniors, while also representing his country 91 times and scoring 34 goals. "If I die, I want to be born again and play football to give the people joy," he once said. Father time has long caught up with the 57-year-old, though, as he wryly notes: "I have shorter legs than a picture frame, if I want to train I get torn all the way up to the shoulders."

After the glittering playing highs, his coaching career, barring a two-year stint in charge of the Argentine national team, has been largely spent far away from the glitz and glamour.

