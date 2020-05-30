Diego Maradona's home turned into museum

Argentine football legend Diego Maradona's home in Buenos Aires has been converted into a museum, providing fans a glimpse of his early life.

Diego was given the two-storey house by Argentinos Junior football club when he was 15 as part of his first professional contract. He lived there between 1978 and 1981, before leaving to join Barcelona.

The museum called House of God, was opened in 2016 after ex-Argentinos Junior manager, Alberto Perez, bought the property for around £82,000 (R76.5 lakh) in 2008. It is open to fans for free and has some of Maradona's jerseys and trophies on display.

