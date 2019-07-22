Different dietary claims on Patanjali items: USFDA

national

According to USFDA the firm has separate production and packaging areas for exported and domestic products

Baba Ramdev

New Delhi: Labels on Patanjali's two sharbat products, earmarked to be sold within India, were found to be having "additional medicinal and dietary market claims" as compared to the ones on bottles set aside for export to America, according to the US health regulator.

The United States and Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) said in its report that the "firm has separate production and packaging areas for exported and domestic products".

The US food safety laws are more stricter than Indian laws.

The inspection of Unit III of Haridwar plant of Patanjali Ayurved Limited was conducted by a USFDA investigator named Maureen A Wentzel on May 7 and May 8 last year.

"I observed that the 'Bel Sharbat' and 'Gulab Sharbat' products are sold under the PATANJALI brand name for domestic (India) and international (USA) markets, except the Indian labels have additional medicinal and dietary market claims," Wentzel said in the establishment inspection report.

The report was later shared with the company too. Patanjali Group's spokesperson did not respond to the specific queries sent by the PTI.

