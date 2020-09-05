Difficult for me to win Slams now: Murray

Andy Murray said he would keep trying to win Grand Slams after crashing out of the US Open second round in straight sets Felix Auger-Aliassime on Thursday. The former World No. 1 was demolished by the Canadian 15th seed 6-2, 6-3, 6-4. But Murray said he was pleased with how his metal hip coped in his first Grand Slam outing since the 2019 Australian Open. "I'm more positive about what I can do in Grand Slams before I came over here," said Murray.

Injury problems

The Scotsman is trying to rebuild his career after an injury-ravaged three years, and currently sits 115th in the world rankings. "I feel like I'm back at square one having not played Slams for a few years," said Murray. "I need to build up my body and my physical conditioning so that I have the ability to back up five-set matches. That takes a bit of time, unfortunately."

Murray, the 2012 US Open champion, said he needed to work hard on fine-tuning skills that have lacked serious match practice in 2020. "I'm ranked 115, 120 in the world and my game reflects that just now. So I'll need to get better if I want to move up the rankings and be more competitive," he said.

Not quitting yet

The 2013 and 2016 Wimbledon winner insists he is not ready to throw in the towel yet. "In terms of winning Grand Slams, that's going to be difficult to do. It was hard enough when I had two normal hips. So it will be difficult, but I'll keep trying. Why shouldn't I try my hardest? And if I don't, that's all right. But I might as well shoot for the stars. And if I don't get there, then that's all right."

