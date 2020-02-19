Woman kills lover at home, later says 'dig him up, he comes in my dreams'

The police recently arrested a 25-year-old woman after she confessed that she had hanged her husband and buried him in her bedroom, following an argument between them two months ago. In a shocking incident, the woman, Janu Singh Gond, went to her in-law's house and narrated the incident. "Please dig him up because he is coming in my dreams," the woman said, according to a report in Times of India.

On Tuesday, police exhumed the body of 26-year-old Insaath Mohammed and sent it for autopsy. Police said the post-mortem would help them understand if it was a murder or suicide, as Janu keeps changing her statements. Janu and her mother, Parvati have been arrested.

While Janu resides in Kamach village of Sidhi district, around 650km from Bhopal, Insaath was a resident of Nirgoti village in Satna district.

"He worked with a private firm in Hyderabad. He and the girl came in contact through a wrong number call on her mobile phone around three years ago," VN Yogi, Kusmi police station incharge was quoted as saying in the report.

Police said Insaath and Janu got close and even lived together for a while in Hyderabad. Yogi said the man once asked the girl to come to Katni and then took her to Hyderabad. They then returned to Kamach village and he stayed at her house for a few days before returning to Hyderabad. The report said he often visited Kamach and lived with the woman, while his parents were unaware.

On Monday, when Janu showed up at their doorstep, they were shocked. She told them she had "hanged him with a length of rope" at her house on December 7, 2019.

The man's parents were unaware that he was dead. "She said she is confessing beacause she keeps seeing Insaath in her dreams. His parents informed Ram Nagar police station in Satna, and she was arrested," Yogi said in the report.

She told police that Insaath hanged himself and she buried him out of fear. According to the police, Janu's mother knew that Insaath was dead and buried, but kept quiet all this while. "We have registered a case and the body is being sent to Rewa for forensic investigation. So far, our investigation has revealed that Insaath and the girl had a fight on December 7," Yogi said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates