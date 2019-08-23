Dig into music

things-to-do

Gorge on prawns koliwada and guacamole khakhra, even as you listen to singer Ujjawal Singh croon some tunes

This weekend, a suburban restaurant is bringing food and music under one roof. Gorge on prawns koliwada and guacamole khakhra, even as you listen to singer Ujjawal Singh croon some tunes.

ON August 23, 9 pm

AT SHOR, Sujata Rajpipla, Santacruz West.

CALL 7666685544

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates