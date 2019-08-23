Dig into music
Gorge on prawns koliwada and guacamole khakhra, even as you listen to singer Ujjawal Singh croon some tunes
This weekend, a suburban restaurant is bringing food and music under one roof. Gorge on prawns koliwada and guacamole khakhra, even as you listen to singer Ujjawal Singh croon some tunes.
ON August 23, 9 pm
AT SHOR, Sujata Rajpipla, Santacruz West.
CALL 7666685544
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe
Loading...
Janmashtami 2019: What goes behind Dahi Handi preparation in Mumbai?