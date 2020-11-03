Digital entrepreneur Saurabh Patel has some massive plans to uplift Dhollywood on a pan India level!

Digital marketing is growing by leaps and bounds, and one cannot imagine running a business without having its digital presence. In the last few years, digital marketing has become a part and parcel of every business regardless of how big or small a company is. However, behind building every successful brand over the digital space, there comes a need for a digital expert. In this dynamic world, digital strategies are what matters the most for any brand. With in-depth knowledge about internet and marketing, Saurabh Patel is an emerging name in the field of digital media. At just 21, he has been an entrepreneur and a student pursuing a Bachelor of Commerce.



The talented guy hails from Godhra, Gujarat, and through his self-training, he has brought a change in the state. Patel is the founder of Dhollywood Life, an entertainment portal which covers the latest news about the Gujarati film industry and celebrities. The portal has been an ultimate platform for the celebrities who have time and again applauded Saurabh’s efforts for bringing the fraternity under one umbrella. The young guy has an aim to bring Dhollywood, formally known as the Gujarati film industry across India and he is leaving no stone unturned for it.



Saurabh in a very less time has associated with many brands and has led several campaigns for brands and influencers. His clientele not only includes brands, influencers or celebrities but he has even run marketing campaigns for the politicians in the state. Patel says that quality content always works. “It might take time to grow an audience but once the content picks up, things will change drastically for the good. As a digital entrepreneur, there have been times that the strategies we plan change overnight, but again we need to understand the trends that work the best on the internet”, added Saurabh.



With a primary goal to take Dhollywood on a pan India level, Saurabh Patel has a lot of plans in his mind. It is believed that he is all set to make his foray as a producer. He had earlier expressed his interest that he is keen to produce Gujarati music videos. However, it is not known for which project will Saurabh don a producer’s hat. We are waiting for an announcement from the man himself. In this very young age, this guy has proved that age is just a number and we wish him lots of luck for his forthcoming projects.

