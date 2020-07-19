Dil Bechara new song Khulke Jeene Ka: Sanjana Sanghi shares teaser poster

Actor Sanjana Sanghi on Saturday teased an upcoming song 'Khulke Jeene Ka' from the much-anticipated film 'Dil Bechara.' The song will be released on Sunday.

"Aapne sunne aur pyaar karne ka kaam toh aap sab ne kar hee liya hai! Ab bas kal humare saath #KhulKeJeenaKa time aa gaya hai. Come with us into Kizie and Manny's most surreal moments & their world full of love, in the city of love," she wrote alongside the poster on Instagram.

While announcing that the song will be released on Sunday, she added, "Our special journey of this song will be all yours tomorrow. Here, Arijit (@arijitsingh) and Shaasha's (@sashasublime )magical voices meet Rahman's Sir's genius.."

The poster of the song showed Sanjana and Sushant Singh Rajput all smiles amid the clouds and as Sanjana suggested the song seems to be shot in the city of love - Paris, France.

'Dil Bechara' will be premiered on the digital platform Disney+Hotstar on July 24.

Sanjana has been posting several photos, and behind the scenes videos of the forthcoming movie.

Directed by Mukesh Chhabra, the romantic flick is adapted from the famous novel 'The Fault In Our Stars' by John Green and will also see actor Saif Ali Khan in a special appearance. The makers of the movie have already kept the audience amazed by sharing multiple lovely posters, music tracks, and also the trailer of the movie. The upcoming romantic drama holds a special place in millions of movie enthusiasts' hearts as it is the final movie of Sushant Singh Rajput, who was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14.

