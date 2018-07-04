Dilbar out, Nora Fatehi does a Sushmita Sen in Satyameva Jayate

Satyameva Jayate stars John Abraham, debutant Aisha Sharma, Manoj Bajpayee and Amruta Khanvilkar and will hit the theatres on August 15, 2018

Nora Fatehi

The original song from Sirf Tum -- Dilbar -- created a storm when it first released in 1999. The chartbuster now recreated for the film Satyameva Jayate is guaranteed to be a bigger sensation. The trailer of Satyameva Jayate, starring John Abraham, which was released last week, has had a very positive reaction from the audience. Now, the iconic Dilbar song, picturised on Sushmita Sen-Sanjay Kapoor has been recreated in this film and is out today.

The song was an instant hit back then. The redux version, with an Arabic theme features the film’s lead actor John Abraham along with actress Nora Fatehi, who has left no stone unturned to give it her best. The song recreated by Tanishk Bagchi, sung by Neha Kakkar and Dhvani Bhanushali also retains Alka Yagnik’s voice from the original composition. The lyrics are written by Shabbir Ahmed.

Confirming the news, producer Nikkhil Advani says, "Nora Fatehi’s belly dance on this iconic track is going to be genre defining. The brief to choreographer Adil Sheikh was to create a clutter breaker. He has surpassed all my expectations. Dilbar is going to be one more reason to watch Satyameva Jayate on August 15."

Producer Bhushan Kumar adds, "I still remember when the song released so many years ago it was an instant hit. Since a really long time, I wanted to recreate this song with modern notes. The song appears in an important sequence of the film and the Arabic theme looks splendid."

Says Nora Fatehi, "I was very scared initially because I know how much pressure is attached to any remake of any iconic song. People tend to scrutinize and judge you a lot more because they have the original song in front of them to compare. However, when I heard the recreated song and understood the style in which they wanted to picturise it, I got very excited. I felt I am very lucky to be part of something like this. I decided that I am going to give it my all in the hope of creating something stunning."

Satyameva Jayate also stars debutant Aisha Sharma, Manoj Bajpayee and Amruta Khanvilkar and will hit the theatres on August 15, 2018. The film is directed by Milap Milan Zaveri and is jointly produced by T-Series and Emmay Entertainment.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates