Dilip Kumar admitted to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital

bollywood

The 95-year-old Bollywood thespian, Dilip Kumar has been admitted to Lilavati Hospital on a complaint of uneasiness in the chest

Dilip Kumar

On Wednesday, film-industry legend Dilip Kumar was admitted to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital after he complained of uneasiness due to a chest infection. While there was a lot of worry amongst his fans upon learning this news, Dilip Kumar's official Twitter account has informed his followers about his health.

"Saab has been admitted to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital as he was a bit uneasy due to a chest infection. He's recuperating. Requesting your duas and prayers," read the tweet. [sic]

Saab has been admitted to Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital as he was bit uneasy due to a chest infection. He’s recuperating. Requesting your duas and prayers. -FF — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) September 5, 2018

The 95-year-old actor has suffered from respiratory issues in the past and has sought treatment for the problem. Faisal Farooqui, a family friend of Kumar had earlier said that he will be updating the superstar's fans and followers with his health updates. The move came after hoaxes of Kumar's death keep circulating on the social media.

A few odd months ago, actor Shah Rukh Khan, along with daughter Suhana Khan had visited ailing Dilip Kumar at the latter's Bandra residence. Actress Priyanka Chopra had also paid a visit to the legendary actor.

Actress-wife Saira Banu has been through the actor's thick and thin, and their pair will make you believe in love. They have been married for the past 50 years, and the duo is still going strong.

Dilip Kumar debuted as an actor in Jwar Bhata. His career has spanned over six decades. He was also seen in films like Andaz, Babul, Deedar, Aan, Devdas, Azaad, Naya Daur, Yahudi, Madhumati, Kohinoor, Mughal-e-Azam, Gunga Jamuna and Ram Aur Shyam. As an actor, he last graced the silver screen in 1998's Qila.

Also View Photos: 16 photos of Dilip Kumar and wife Saira Banu that will make you believe in love

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates