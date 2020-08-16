Dilip Kumar's brothers test positive for COVID-19 positive, admitted to Lilavati Hospital

Veteran actor Dilip Kumar's brothers Ehsaan Khan and Aslam Khan have been admitted to the Lilavati Hospital after they were tested positive for COVID-19, as reported by the Times of India.

A source informed the daily, "Ehsaan Khan and Aslam Khan complained of breathlessness. They were advised by Dr Nitin Gokhale (leading cardiologist) to get hospitalised as their oxygen levels were quite low. The two also have a history of blood pressure and heart ailment."

Talking about the same, Dr. Jalil Parkar spoke to the daily too and stated, "Yes, Aslam Khan and Ehsaan Khan are on non-invasive ventilator support. They had hypoxia, their oxygen saturation was less than 94, both also had cough and fever."

When the pandemic had just begun they led to the lockdown, Kumar had taken to his Twitter account to pen a poem that he wrote for everyone of us, asking us to stay safe and indoors.

Have a look right here:

I urge you to #StayHomeSaveLives during this #COVID19pandemic



Dawa bhi, dua bhi

Auron se faslaa bhi

Ghareeb ki khidmat

Kamzor ki seva bhi



