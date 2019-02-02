Dilip Kumar's grandniece Sayyeshaa to marry Kollywood's eligible bachelor Arya

regional-cinema

Dilip Kumar's grandniece Sayyeshaa is all set to marry Kollywood's most eligible bachelor, Arya

Sayyeshaa with Arya in a still from the film Ghajinikanth. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/sayyeshaa.

It's raining weddings in the film industry, be it Bollywood, Hollywood, Kollywood, it's just about marriages. Dilip Kumar's grandniece, Sayyeshaa, who was seen in Ajay Devgn's Shivaay is all set to marry Kollywood's most eligible bachelor, Arya. According to a Manorama Online report, the duo might tie the knot on March 9, 2019 in Hyderabad.

The report further states that Arya and Sayyeshaa will have a traditional Muslim wedding ceremony, which will be followed by a grand reception for the industry folks. Reportedly, Sayyeshaa (21) and Arya (38) fell head over heels with each other on the sets of their film, Ghajinikanth, which released in 2018. The duo is currently shooting for another film titled, Kaappan.

Sayyeshaa is the daughter of Sumeet Saigal and Shaheen Banu, and the grand niece of Saira Banu and thespian Dilip Kumar.

Reportedly, Arya participated in a matchmaking reality show, titled, 'Enga Veetu Mapillai' where he was supposed to marry the finalist. The show was dubbed to find a partner for Arya. However, he refused to marry any of the finalists citing that other girls would get hurt. However, netizens refuse to buy this reason and trolled him mercilessly.

Talking about Sayyeshaa, she has acted in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil films. She doesn't use her surname Saigal and had appealed to the media in June 2017 to address her by her name itself. The stunning beauty was first seen on the silver screen in Telugu film 'Akhil' in 2015. Sayyeshaa's first Tamil film 'Vanamagan' hit the screens in June 2017. The 21-year-old had just completed her IB in Science (with 97 per cent marks) when she signed Shivaay in 2016.

Talking about her relationship with Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu, Sayyeshaa had said, "I feel blessed to have them whenever I need advice. Sitting with them and talking about movies is like attending a masterclass."

Well, congratulations to Sayyeshaa and Arya!

