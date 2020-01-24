Dilip Vengsarkar hails Mumbai's triple ton hero Sarfaraz Khan

India and Mumbai captain Dilip Vengsarkar has heaped praise on Sarfaraz Khan, who scored a remarkable unbeaten triple century to help Mumbai go past Uttar Pradesh’s first innings total of 625-8 declared during a Ranji Trophy match at the Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday.

Sarfaraz, playing against his former side, slammed 301 not out off just 391 balls to help Mumbai score 688-7 on the fourth and final day of the Ranji game and take the crucial three points.

“A triple hundred in any format is fantastic... a great achievement,” Vengsarkar said on the sidelines of the U-14 Giles Shield prize distribution ceremony at the Brabourne Stadium on Thursday.

“I didn’t see the innings because I was not in Mumbai but I'm sure Sarfaraz would have played extremely well. And to chase 600-odd runs, I think I have seen something like this after a long time,” India’s former chairman of selectors added.

Vengsarkar said he was proud to see the Mumbai players rally in the absence of big names like Rohit Sharma, Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dube, Shardul Thakur, Prithvi Shaw and Suryakumar Yadav, who are representing India and the India ‘A’ teams in New Zealand.

“It’s great for Mumbai cricket that so many players are playing for India and India ‘A’. It’s also important for others to raise their bar. That is what I always expect from Mumbai players. You have to give your 100 per cent till the last wicket falls and that’s what they did [against UP]. I'm sure this performance will boost their confidence going forward in the tournament,” added Vengsarkar, who played 116 Tests and 129 ODIs for India, scoring at an average of 42.13 and 34.74 respectively.

