Diljit Dosanjh and Neeru Bajwa's Shadaa has a historic opening!!

Shadaa is written and directed Jagdeep Sidhu, produced by Atul Bhalla and Amit Bhalla of A&A advisors and Anurag Singh, Aman Gill, Pawan Gill of Brat Films

Diljit Dosanjh and Neeru Bajwa

Shadaa starring Diljit Dosanjh and Neeru Bajwa released worldwide today. The film is the most talked about Punjabi film as it marks the return of the blockbuster Jodi of Diljit and Neeru after 4 years. The film has taken a historic opening with huge occupancy of 70-75% in East Punjab on it's Day 1. It's looking set to be all the records of Punjabi films by a huge margin and also all set to beat the opening day records of films like Bahubali - The Conclusion, Thugs of Hindostan and Bharat in the cities of Punjab like Amritsar, Jalandhar and Ludhiana making it the highest collecting film ever in those cities on day one."

The film has gotten the biggest release ever for a Punjabi Film in India and Overseas, with record shows in every territory!! Demand for the film is so high not only in the punjabi markets but other markets across India as well and requests to increase the number of theatres and shows across the country are pouring in every minute! Infact by popular demand the advance booking for the film opened on Sunday, a week before release which is unheard for any Punjabi Film and it ended up getting the biggest advance sales ever for a Punjabi Film! The buzz for the film was super high, the trailer and songs had recording breaking 60 Milion plus views with over 750 thousand likes!! It all looks like Shadaa is all set to create new benchmarks for Punjabi Cinema!!

