Shadaa Mehendi song: Diljit Dosanjh is setting boyfriend goals

regional-cinema

In Mehendi song, Diljit is seen imagining different ways in which he would pamper Neeru Bajwa. He makes her feel like a complete princess; and thus, he himself turns out to be the prince charming of every girl's dream

Diljit Dosanjh and Neeru Bajwa in a still from the song.

The trailer of Diljit Dosanjh and Neeru Bajwa's upcoming film Shadaa appears to be a full-on laughter riot and the audience is waiting with bated breath for the film. To make the wait more exciting, the makers have released a new song - Mehndi post the title song. In the song, Diljit is seen imagining different ways in which he would pamper Neeru Bajwa. He makes her feel like a complete princess; and thus, he himself turns out to be the prince charming of every girl's dream.

In one scene, he arranges a set up of food for her while in another he brings an entire truck filled with outfits for her to choose. From parlour needs to jewellery, Diljit makes sure he is taking care of everything a girlfriend asks for. Well, who wouldn't want a boyfriend like this? The actor is surely setting major boyfriend goals in the song.

Diljit Dosanjh is back with his desi avatar in the trailer of Shadaa. The trailer of his next Punjabi film Shadaa is out and the movie seems to be a complete laugh-riot. Shadaa's trailer also witnesses some quirky dialogues from the actor. The film also co-stars Neeru Bajwa. This film marks the reunion of this iconic Jatt and Juliet Jodi after a gap of 4 years!! The last time they starred together was in Sardaarji in 2015 which set the box office on fire and previously they created box office records with Jatt and Juliet 1 and 2 and Jihne Mere Dil Luteya.

The film is written and directed by Jagdeep Sidhu. Produced by Atul Bhalla, Amit Bhalla, Anurag Singh, Aman Gill and Pawan Gill, is slated to release on June 21, 2019.

Also Read: Shadaa trailer: Diljit Dosanjh and Neeru Bajwa's film lauded by Bollywood

Top entertainment stories of the day

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates