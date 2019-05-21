Shadaa trailer: Diljit Dosanjh and Neeru Bajwa's film lauded by Bollywood
Akshay Kumar, Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, and others are in awe of Diljit Dosanjh and Neeru Bajwa's film, Shadaa's trailer
Diljit Dosanjh is back with his desi avatar. The trailer of his next Punjabi film Shadaa is out and the movie seems to be a complete laugh-riot. Shadaa's trailer also witnesses some quirky dialogues from the actor. The film also co-stars Neeru Bajwa. This film marks the reunion of this iconic Jatt and Juliet Jodi after a gap of 4 years!! The last time they starred together was in Sardaarji in 2015 which set the box office on fire and previously they created box office records with Jatt and Juliet 1 and 2 and Jihne Mere Dil Luteya!!
Take a look at the trailer here:
Diljit Dosanjh also took to his Instagram account to announce the release of the trailer, and here's what he wrote, "Tainu Deva Beer Bar Khol Ke Mai..#Shadaa Trailer Out Now.. KIDAN DA LAGEYA FER TRAILER.. Dosanjhanwala With Japaaniyan Di Soch [sic]"
View this post on Instagram
Tainu Deva Beer Bar ðÂÂ» Khol Ke Mai..ðÂÂ³ #Shadaa Trailer Out Now.. KIDAN DA LAGEYA FER TRAILER.. Dosanjhanwala With Japaaniyan Di Soch ðÂ¥³ P.S - à¨¬à¨¾à¨Â à¨Âà¨°à¨µà¨¾à¨²à¨¼à©Â à¨¨à¨¾à¨² à¨¤à¨¾à¨Â à¨¸à©±à¨Âà¨¾ à¨ªà¨¿à¨Âà¨° à¨Âà¨¹à©Â à¨Âà¨°à¨¦à¨¾ à¨Âà©Â à¨Âà¨°à¨µà¨¾à¨²à¨¼à©Â à¨¨à©Âà©° à¨®à¨Âà¨° à¨Âà¨¿à©±à¨²à¨Âà©Â à¨¦à©Âà¨µà©Â , à¨§à¨¨à©Âà¨Âà¨Â à¨¤à©Âà©Â à¨Âà©Â à¨¦à©Âà¨µà©Â à¥¤ à¨¬à¨¾à¨Âà©Â à¨Âà¨¹ à¨¤à¨¾à¨°à©Â à¨¤à©Âà¨°à©Â à¨¤à©Âà©Âà¨¨à¨¾ à¨¤à¨¾à¨Â à¨¸à©±à¨ à¨¡à¨°à¨¾à¨®à©Â à¨¨à©Â à¨¡à¨°à¨¾à¨®à©ÂðÂÂÂðÂ¤£ðÂÂÂ #punjabi #movies
The trailer has garnered appreciation from Bollywood actors like Akshay Kumar, Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor. The Judwaa 2 actor took to Twitter account to give a shout-out to the trailer. He wrote, "Hahaha Kutta Hove Jehda Viah Karave, check out the funny trailer of Diljit Dosanjh's next punjabi film #Shadaa, directed by Jagdeep Sidhu, aur dekho Japani shaadi kyun nahi kar reh (And, find out why Japanese don't get married)[sic]"
Hahaha Kutta Hove Jehda Viah Karave, check out the funny trailer of Diljit Dosanjh’s next punjabi film #Shadaa, directed by Jagdeep Sidhu, aur dekho Japani shaadi kyun nahi kar reh ðÂÂ¤ª https://t.co/8YtZpCz8h1.@diljitdosanjh, @neerubajwa— Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) May 21, 2019
@SinghAnurag79 @theamangill @PawanGill
Actor Akshay Kumar with whom Diljit will be soon sharing screen space in Good News lauded the trailer and wrote, "Shared, liked and laughed #Shadaa looks like mad fun...right up your alley! All the very best to you, @SinghAnurag79 and Aman Gill [sic]"
Shared, liked and laughed ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ #Shadaa looks like mad fun...right up your alley! All the very best to you, @SinghAnurag79 and Aman Gill https://t.co/VAjLQsONOi— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) May 21, 2019
Arjun Kapoor too loved the trailer and posted his wishes to the team saying, "Congratulations paaji !!! All the best to u & the team... looks like full on entertainment is on the way !!!"
The film is written and directed by Jagdeep Sidhu. Produced by Atul Bhalla, Amit Bhalla, Anurag Singh, Aman Gill, and Pawan Gill, is slated to release on June 21, 2019.
