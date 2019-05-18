Diljit Dosanjh unveils first look poster of Punjabi film Shadaa
Titled Shadaa, this film features Diljit Dosanjh and Neeru Bajwa. This hit pair reunited after four years for this film, which has a special reference of Kylie Jenner in the poster
Diljit Dosanjh and Neeru Bajwa took to their social media accounts and launched the first look poster of their highly anticipated and eagerly awaited film Shadaa!! This film will see the reunion of this iconic Jatt and Juliet Jodi after a gap of 4 years!! The last time they starred together was in Sardaarji in 2015 which set the box office on fire and previously they created box office records with Jatt and Juliet 1 and 2 and Jihne Mere Dil Luteya!!
Every time they have come together on screen they have always given their fans something new to see and this time as well they seem to be bringing us a new flavour of their pairing. The first look poster of Shadaa surprises by taking Diljit Dosanjh's fascination with international superstar Kylie Jenner to the next level. We see our simple Desi Punjabi Shadaa holding a plastic doll named 'Kylie' and their child 'Sadda Munda.'
View this post on Instagram
SHADAA Hove Ya Shadi.. Viahea hove ya Viahi .. Bachey Hon ya Bazurg.. Asi Aa rahe han thaude Sareya De Lai..Get ready for our Ranga-Rang Karyakram, #Shadaa trailer all set to launch on Monday May 20th!! ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ ðÂÂ¥³ P.S - KUTTA HOVE JEHDA VIAH KARAVE ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ ( Eh Main Ni Keh Riha..Tag Line Hai Veer Ji ) @neerubajwa @jagdeepsidhu3 @aandaadvisors @bratfilmsofficial @atulbhalla78 @amitbhalla79 @anurag_singh_films @amanthegill @thepawangill @urshappyraikoti @rajranjodhji @ravhanjra @nickdhammu @vrakxmusic #punjabi #movies
We definitely can't wait to see why our Desi Shadaa is seen with Kylie on the poster and not our Punjabi Juliet instead, and what makes him not want to get married!! All our questions and expectations will be answered when the trailer launches on Monday, May 20th and then eventually when the film releases worldwide on 21st June 2019!!
Shadaa is written and directed by Jagdeep Sidhu, the director of the romantic blockbuster Qismat.
