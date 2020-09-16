Diljit Dosanjh finds himself in a Supe... er Soup!

Going by his latest single, Diljit Dosanjh is the G.O.A.T. and let's be honest, Punjabi's come with their own superpowers and a dare to defeat attitude when it comes to food. It is no secret that this lockdown has had all of us sharpening our cooking skills and Diljit Dosanjh has been delighting us with his many gastronomic creations.

So what's cooking in our favourite singer cum actor cum superstar, Diljit's kitchen? Bringing out his creativity as the perfect all-rounder, watch this Dosanjh try to make a delicious soup from a recipe that he learnt from his friend, Vought. Or that's what he thinks he is making!

While he's got all the standard ingredients perfectly in place, you'd never guess what the secret ingredient is! With no sugar and only spice, hopefully making everything nice, and a secret special ingredient 'Compound V' that has left him perplexed! Is Diljit going to be successful in making a Supe or will it put him in a soup?

To know more about Supes and what this Compound V entails, watch Amazon Original Series The Boys. With 4 episodes of season 2 out already and new episodes streaming every Friday, you're in for a 'supe-r ride'!

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news